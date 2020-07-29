Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...

Turkey deploys T129 attack helicopters to Azerbaijan

NewsArmyAviation
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Turkish spy aerostat spotted in Syria

The Turkish aerostat-borne surveillance system was spotted in the Idlib region in Syria. Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey...
View Post
Aviation

Russian military helicopters spotted along Armenian-Turkish border

Russian military helicopters were spotted flying close to the border between Armenia and Turkey right after Turkish foreign minister strongly condemned a deadly Armenian...
View Post
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
View Post
Army

Russia, Turkey reach agreement for delivery new S-400 missile defense systems

Turkish NTV television channel on Monday has reported that Ankara and Moscow have agreed on the delivery of the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft...
View Post
Army

Erdogan claims at least 8 Pantsir air defense systems destroyed in Syria

At least 8 Russian-made Russian-supplied Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) self-propelled combined gun-missile systems destroyed in shellings in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkish President...
View Post
Subscribe

The Turkish Armed Forces have deployed T129 attack helicopters to Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry Of Defence Of Azerbaijan.

According to a recent service news release, a group of servicemen and the aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces participating in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises arrived in Nakhchivan.

During the solemn welcoming ceremony for the servicemen participating in the exercises, which took place at the military airfield of the Combined Arms Army, the national anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan were performed.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Military, attack and combat helicopters of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived on a military transport aircraft, are brought to a state of readiness for Live-Fire Flight-Tactical Exercises at the military airfield of the Combined Arms Army.

According to Army-technology.com, the T129 multirole attack helicopter is being developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for the Turkish Land Forces Command (TLF) under the attack and tactical reconnaissance helicopter (ATAK) programme. The helicopter is based on the AW129 and its predecessor the A129 Mangusta.

Nevertheless, Turkey deployed troops to Azerbaijan after an Armenian attack took place on Azerbaijan’s border on July 12.

The recent rise in tensions was triggered when the Armenian army attempted to attack Azerbaijani positions with artillery fire in the direction of the northwestern Tovuz border district, withdrawing after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani military.

Twelve Azerbaijani soldiers, including a major general and a colonel, were killed and four others were injured in the recent border clashes.

Azerbaijan has blamed Armenia for the “provocative” actions, with Turkey throwing its weight behind Baku and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Army

Turkish spy aerostat spotted in Syria

The Turkish aerostat-borne surveillance system was spotted in the Idlib region in Syria. Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey...
View Post
Aviation

Russian military helicopters spotted along Armenian-Turkish border

Russian military helicopters were spotted flying close to the border between Armenia and Turkey right after Turkish foreign minister strongly condemned a deadly Armenian...
View Post
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
View Post
Army

Russia, Turkey reach agreement for delivery new S-400 missile defense systems

Turkish NTV television channel on Monday has reported that Ankara and Moscow have agreed on the delivery of the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft...
View Post
Army

Erdogan claims at least 8 Pantsir air defense systems destroyed in Syria

At least 8 Russian-made Russian-supplied Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) self-propelled combined gun-missile systems destroyed in shellings in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkish President...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force awards Skyborg contracts to four companies

Four companies were selected to build the U.S. Air Force's next autonomous attritable unmanned aircraft for the Skyborg Vanguard program. The Department of Defense announced...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force moves to protect B-52 bomber from EMP attack

The U.S. Air Force concerned about the capability of its equipment to withstand the effects of an electromagnetic pulse, or EMP. EMPs are intense bursts...
Read more
Army

U.S. Special ops forces aims to award contract for longer-range ammunition

The U.S. Special Operations Command is moving forward with a new contract for 6.5 Creedmoor Multi-Purpose (MP) ammunition for use in the 6.5 Creedmoor...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter intercept U.S. patrol aircraft on spying mission

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S....
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine