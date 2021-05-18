Tractor trailer carrying Merkava tank catches fire in Israel

A tractor trailer carrying Merkava Mk4 main battle tank caught fire in Israel, near the Gaza border.

The short video was posted to Twitter by ZOKA and appears to show a moment when a truck tractor with a semi-trailer carrying an Israeli tank caught fire in an area near the border with Gaza.

Another Twitter user wrote that the fire of the tank was allegedly caused by the hit of a missile or a mine by militants but provided no further details to substantiate this or any of his other comments.

Israeli military officials refused to comment on the video.

The Merkava Mk4 is a main battle tank used by the Israel Defense Forces. It is equipped with a 120 mm gun generating higher muzzle velocities which are an essential feature for advanced kinetic energy ammunition. The Merkava Mk4 can accomodate various 120mm ammunition types, including 120mm APFSDS-FS (kinetic) rounds, and their training derivatives, HEAT (hollow-charge) types and anti-personnel/anti-material ammunition which have already been used in combat operations with previous Merkava types.