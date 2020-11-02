Textron teams with German Rheinmetall to develop new infantry combat vehicle

Last week, Textron Systems has announced that it is teaming with American Rheinmetall Vehicles, a subsidiary of Germany-based Rheinmetall Defence, to support the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program.

“We are excited to leverage our decades of experience in armored vehicle design, fielding and sustainment to provide low-risk, U.S.-based manufacturing capability to Team Lynx,” the company said in a statement.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is forming a US industry team that will consist of numerous leading US defense companies, including Raytheon Technologies, who are coming together as “Team Lynx.” Textron Systems will be a vital member of the team, bringing with it exceptional land systems technology development and production capabilities developed over decades as a major combat platform provider to the US armed forces. American Rheinmetall Vehicles will lead Team Lynx in offering the US Army a next-generation solution for the OMFV program that features a mature, game-changing platform with a purposeful, future-proof modular design that will assure overmatch not just today but for decades to come.

“This teaming agreement brings together two of the world’s leading providers of defense industry solutions in order to offer the US Army an OMFV that’s second to none. Textron Systems brings decades of experience in production with robotic capabilities that further enable our growing Team Lynx to provide a transformational product to the US Army”, said Matt Warnick, Managing Director at American Rheinmetall Vehicles.

“Textron Systems’ Slidell, Louisiana vehicle production facility has supported more than 15 armored vehicle programs of record supporting over 20 countries,” said Senior Vice President Henry Finneral. “We stand ready to support the team and the US Army and deliver a trusted platform for the future.”

According to a company statement, the U.S. variant of the Lynx KF41 will redefine the modern battlefield and enable the US Army to satisfy its number two modernization priority, a next-generation combat vehicle with superb protection, mobility, growth, and lethality capabilities that will sustain overmatch for decades.

The vehicle’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), coupled with substantial growth potential in power, weight and volume, will enable the American Lynx KF41 variant to confront the challenges of the future battlefield like no other.