Tajikistan’s army deploys tank convoy to Kyrgyz border

Large military convoys of Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan have been spotted moving to the Kyrgyz border on Thursday.

Videos have emerged on social media showing a number of infantry fighting vehicles, military trucks, and also main battle tanks of Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan appear to be streaming toward the country’s borders with Kyrgyzstan.

Tajik National Army reportedly sent additional troops after a firefight has broken out on the border between the two countries.

On April 28, a conflict broke out between local residents in the area of the Golovnoy water distribution point, which is regarded as the territory of Tajikistan but disputed by Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border is about 980 km long and has dozens of sections, which have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union. At present, in the process of border delimitation and demarcation, about 580 km of the border crossing line have already been defined.

The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, the delegations were headed by the chairmen of the State Committees of National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. In some areas, from time to time, disputes and conflicts arise between local residents of border areas.