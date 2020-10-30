Friday, October 30, 2020
Taiwanese Army adopts “hide and seek” tactics concealing combat vehicles in urban terrain

By Daisuke Sato
Photo by the Republic of China Army

The Republic of China Army (RoCA) has adopted “hide and seek” tactics concealing tanks and other combat vehicles in an urban environment during a five-day exercise.

In response to the threat of Chinese intervention, the Taiwan Army practiced different tactics to hide its troops and combat vehicles, including special camouflage techniques.

Taiwan’s soldiers concealed its CM11 tanks in garbage dumps and scrap piles, CM21 and CM32 armoured vehicles disguised as civilian special vehicles. Furthermore, tanks and armoured vehicles hide under bridges and in tunnels during an exercise to protect against air attacks.

According to local media reports, the Taiwanese military expects that hide-and-seek tactics help to preserve a large number of forces and means in the event of direct aggression from China. A potential fight likely would mean embedding in dense foliage and in an urban environment, with combat vehicles potentially dispersed across multiple kilometers with impassable ridge lines in between.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesperson Shih Shun-wen said that in this exercise the troops were able to improve their “concealment, camouflage, deception, and manoeuvrability” capabilities, according to the principle of “fight wherever the battle is”.

