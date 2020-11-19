Swiss Army to extend CV90’s service life to 2040

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems has announced that its Newport BAE Systems Hägglunds division has received a contract from the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (armasuisse) for the life-extension of the Swiss Army’s CV9030, known as the “Schützenpanzer 2000.”

The life-extension program of the CV9030 will keep the 186 vehicle fleet in service until 2040 and significantly improve the platform’s ability in certain areas, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The improvements are mainly based on previous obsolescence issues in the area of optical, electrical and electronic components. They also include the installation of Active Damping technology which reduces wear and tear, minimizes through-life repair costs, improves speed in terrain and ride comfort. A new improved electronics architecture will support adapting to future technology growth. The vehicles will also be fitted with a 360-degree surveillance system, increasing situational awareness, combat effectiveness, and survivability to enable safer route planning and more rapid targeting.

As part of the contract, BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the CV90, has already been working closely with Swiss industry to meet the industrial cooperation requirements. The program will involve multiple suppliers based across all regions of Switzerland. Selected companies will produce items such as the next generation of electronic boxes for the CV90s, electrical cables, and mechanical components.

One of these suppliers is RUAG AG, which will provide a new auxiliary power unit in collaboration with BAE Systems. Through its role as the Material Competence Center (Materialkompetenzzentrum), RUAG is fully involved in securing Switzerland’s autonomy and operational readiness, increasing defense capabilities, self-sufficiency, and security of supply while preserving high-skilled jobs and in-country capability.

“We are truly proud to be awarded this life-extension contract by armasuisse. We look forward to further deepening the relationship with our Swiss customer and working together with the Army, as well as national and regional industry for many years to come,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. “Together we are making sure this proven vehicle remains modern and capable through 2040 and beyond.”

This new contract is the result of effective cooperation between BAE Systems, armasuisse, and the Swiss Army. BAE Systems and the Swiss defense agencies cooperated on an initial obsolescence study, a prototype contract phase with extensive testing in both Switzerland and Sweden, and adaptations and preparations for serial delivery.

“This successful cooperation leaves us well positioned to start the production and delivery phase of this life-extension program. We are looking forward to delivering a technologically future-proofed platform together with Swiss industry,” said Mattias Strandberg, regional director for BAE Systems Hägglunds.

Switzerland is one of seven European users operating the CV90. The other six are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands. With close to 1,300 vehicles in service in numerous variants, the vehicle is combat-proven and designed to accommodate future growth to meet evolving missions.