String of deaths continues at Russia’s main tank manufacturer

The deaths of dozen of people and сontinues incidents at the Armata’s state-owned manufacturer and Russia’s largest producer of tanks have thrown the spotlight on working conditions in Uralvagonzavod.

Russian E1.RU media agency on Marc 12, reported that in 2020, there were 26 cases of injuries to workers at the Uralvagonzavod and at least five cases of death of workers in the last three years.

E1.RU also quoted the source saying that in mid-December 2020, a worker of the Uralvagonzavod was crushed to death by a press machine. In August of the same year, a former employee of the Uralvagonzavod entered the territory of workshop No. 552. He was wrapped in a belt conveyor system and ripped apart.

December 5, 2018, a worker drowned in the main battle tank owned by the Uralvagonzavod. The incident occurred at the Staratel test range at Nizhny Tagil Institute of Metal Testing (NTIIM), during the tests of the equipment, the tank stalled and fell through the ice.

In February 2019, a worker committed suicide in front of his colleagues. Shortly before this, the 27-year-old young man had a long conversation with his boss in his office. Friends of the guy blame the plant management for the tragedy.

July 2019, the car coupler, who was between the semi-trailer of the truck and the wagon, did not notice that the second one unhooked himself. A 40-year-old was dead when he was ripped apart.

The union leader Alexander Ivanov says that the workers’ injuries and deaths are to blame for the management of the enterprise, which is negligent in their work.

The Uralvagonzavod is Russia’s main tank and armored vehicle manufacturer including the next-generation Armata main battle tank. Today Uralvagonzavod employs 30 thousand people.