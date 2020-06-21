Sunday, June 21, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Spanish Army deploys Pizarro VCI/C armoured fighting vehicle to Latvia

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ejército de Tierra español

Recommended

Army

GDELS readying for full-rate VCR 8×8 production

The Spanish Secretary of State for Defense, Angel Olivares, on 17 June chaired a meeting to follow up on the “Dragón” Vehiculo de Combate...
View Post
Aviation

Spanish A400M Atlas suffers bird strike while landing

Spanish Air Force A400M Atlas military transport aircraft suffered a bird strike while landing in Zaragoza. The bird-aircraft collision happened when an A400M was performing...
View Post
Aviation

Lockheed Martin says four nations will be protected with next generation radar

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday that through partnerships with the U.S. Government, Spain, Japan, and Canada, company's solid state...
View Post
Maritime Security

Lockheed Martin to equip future Spanish frigates with latest radars

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp, announced on Thursday that it recently signed a contract with Navantia to equip five new F-110 multimission...
View Post
Maritime Security

USS Carney destroyer completes sixth forward-deployed patrol

The U.S. Navy has announced on 23 July that guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returned to Naval Station Rota, Spain, after completing a...
View Post
Subscribe

The Spanish version of the Ascod armoured fighting vehicles, called Pizarro, were deployed to Latvia.

The Pizarro VCI/C vehicles designed and manufactured by General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Bárbara Sistemas were transported by the Spanish Army to the port of Bilbao to form part of the operation known as the Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Latvia, one of the four defensive multinational NATO coalitions in the Baltic states and Poland with the aim of guaranteeing the stability of Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO’s multinational EFP battlegroup in Latvia aims at boosting defence and deterrence capabilities in the eastern part of the Alliance territory. The presence of the battlegroup is sending an unmistakable signal about the unwavering resolve of NATO members to consider an attack on one Ally as an attack on the whole Alliance of 30 members. NATO Enhanced Forward Presence is defensive in nature, proportionate to the challenge and fully in line with NATO’s international commitments.

- Advertisement -

The Pizarro armoured fighting vehicle was designed to replace ageing light armored vehicles in service with Spanish Army, such as the M113 armored personnel carriers.

The VCI/I is an advanced version of Ascod family of vehicles. The modular design architecture offers adaptability and scalability and is remarkably cost-efficient for maintenance.

The Spanish Pizarro is fitted with 30 mm autocannon in a fully traversable electro-mechanical turret and an MG-3 machine gun.

The vehicle is additionally fitted with limited amounts of SABBLIR explosive reactive armour along the frontal arc and might be upgraded with more later. The SABBLIR reactive armour increases protection against shaped charge warheads as used on rocket propelled grenades.

Currently, the Spanish Army now has four Mechanised Battalions equipped with “Pizarro” VCI/C.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercepts U.S. Air Force long-range heavy bombers

Russia’s Eastern Military District fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept the U.S. Air Force B-52H long-range, heavy bombers, the Defense Ministry’s National Defense...
Read more
Army

U.S. Forces reportedly block Russian military convoy in Syria

U.S. forces in northeast Syria reportedly has blocked another Russian military convoy trying to gain access to the oil fields. Several American Mine Resistant Ambush...
Read more
Aviation

India looks to buy more fighter jets amid border tension with China

The Economic Times, India's leading business newspaper, has reported that country's Air Force is seeking to urgently procure 21 additional upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Navy F/A-18F crashed into the Philippine Sea, aviators eject safely

The U.S.Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, operating off USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), crashed into the Philippine Sea during a routine training mission. Two aviators...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercepts U.S. Air Force long-range heavy bombers

Russia’s Eastern Military District fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept the U.S. Air Force B-52H long-range, heavy bombers, the Defense Ministry’s National Defense...
Read more
Aviation

Pentagon releases new evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libya

Pentagon has released new evidence of Russia's introduction of manned, armed attack aircraft into Libya. United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) posted intelligence photos show that...
Read more
Army

German army taps Rheinmetall for 4,000 military trucks

Germany's Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), a business unit of German...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine