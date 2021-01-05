Thursday, April 8, 2021
type here...

Spanish army awards contract to Escribano for multiplatform swarm system

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image courtesy of Escribano Mechanical

Alcalá de Henares-based Escribano Mechanical & Engineering family-owned company has announced that it was awarded a contract to develop for multiplatform swarm system.

According to a company news release, Escribano has been contracted to develop of an autonomous, and multiplatform swarm system for ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) missions and it is part of Phase II of the Spanish RAPAZ program for the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

Per the contract, the company will develop software for an experimental swarm system of autonomous aerial vehicles (Unmanned Aircraft System or UAS), to carry out different types of experimental missions, mainly ISTAR SAR (Search and Rescue) and loitering (loitering waiting for targets of opportunity).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This technology can be used with Military platforms such as the future 8×8 Dragon, from which they would operate in a range of 5 to 10 km. and could incorporate loitering or attack capabilities against ground targets.

Equipped with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, LISS (Long Range Intelligent Security System) is the only drone swarm system that provides individual and group intelligence for the development of missions autonomously. The swarm is operated by a single operator and its behaviour will be autonomous and can be adapted to the events of the mission.

This technology has both military and civil applications such as defence and protection missions for soldiers, coastal surveillance, control of toxic spills, monitoring of fires, searching for survivors in disasters such as earthquakes, detecting crop diseases or the transport of wares.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP