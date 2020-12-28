South Korean Army awards $480 million contract for additional K2 tanks

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has awarded a contract worth nearly $480 million to Hyundai Rotem to produce additional K2 Black Panther main battle tanks.

DAPA says that it has awarded Hyundai Rotem a new contract to commence 3rd production of the K2 Black Panther main battle tank.

Within the contract, all tanks of the ‘3rd production batch’ will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Army by 2023. The first production lasted between 2010 and 2015 while the second production began in 2014 and is expected to end in 2021.

As noted by the company, the K2 is a tank based around a brand-new concept with combat efficiency maximized through digital-based ergonomic designs suited for the 21st century technical combat environment. It features dramatically strengthened firepower due to an extended turret gun and new shells. Plus, it features high mobility and maneuverability through a small powerpack and its advanced suspension and navigation system.

The survivability of the K2 MBT has been reinforced with armored plates made of new material and an active protection system, while its 3D battlefield control capability has been enhanced with the Vetronics system and the combat command and control system. Furthermore, the K2 MBT incorporates advanced intellectualization of its various control systems, most notably including its newest fire control system.