South Korea looks to buy AGM-114R multi-purpose Hellfire II missiles

The Republic of Korea (South Korea) has cleared to buy a batch of U.S.-made AGM-114R multi-purpose Hellfire II missiles.

The U.S. military’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued a press release on March 19, 2021, that announced that the State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $36 million.

The potential sales, announced on the website of the DSCA, involve hundred eighty-eight AGM-114R Hellfire missiles. Also included are AGM-114R spare parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; repair and return; storage; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

DSCA announcements state that the Republic of Korea intends to use these Hellfire missiles to supplement its existing missile capability and current weapon inventory for its AH-64E aircraft.

“The proposed sale will improve the ROK’s capability to meet current and future threats and ensure interoperability with other AGM-114R Hellfire missile users in the region,” DSCA said in its announcement. “The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL.

The AGM-114R multi-purpose missile consolidates the capabilities of all previous Hellfire II Semi-Active Laser (SAL) variants into a single missile that defeats a broad range of targets from air defense systems to enemy combatants in the open. It is capable of being launched from Army rotary-wing and UAS platforms and provides the pilot increased operational flexibility.

Lockheed Martin says that with multi-mission and multi-target capability, Hellfire is the primary air-to-ground missile system for the U.S. Armed Forces and many allied nations.