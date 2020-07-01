South Korea develops new futuristic laser weapon system

South Korean defense contractor Hanwha Defense is currently developing a new vehicle-mounted futuristic weapon system.
The new system, called the Laser System for Explosive Disposal or LSED, is designed to neutralize surface landmines and unexploded ordnance.
LSED will use a solid-state heat capacity laser beam to heat target ordnance to the point of causing the explosive filler to ignite and start to burn. The resulting neutralization causes a low-level explosion that minimizes collateral damage. In addition with the LSED system the counter IED personnel do not need to leave the vehicle and expose themselves to sniper fire.
Hanwha Defense is creating a prototype of a new laser system led by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).
Hanwha Defense, a defense solutions unit under South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, is South Korea’s leading defense company.