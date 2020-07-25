Saturday, July 25, 2020
type here...

Singapore Army fields newest armoured fighting vehicle

NewsArmyPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of the Singapore Army

Recommended

Aviation

New Singapore’s Chinook spotted at Boeing facility in Ridley Township

The first CH-47F advanced multi-mission helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force was spotted during test-flight at Boeing Chinook production facility in Ridley...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. confirms possible F-35 sale to Singapore

The U.S. State Department on 9 January approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) stealth aircraft to...
View Post
Army

Singapore Army commissions new fully-digitalized armoured fighting vehicle

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has announced on 11 June that commissioned a new fully-digitalized tracked armoured fighting vehicle, called the Hunter. According to a...
View Post
Army

Singapore Army’s fighting vehicles took part in joint exercise with Indian T-90s

Bionix tracked armoured fighting vehicles of the Singapore Armed Forces participated in the joint exercise with Indian Army's T-90S third-generation battle tanks. According to a...
View Post
Army

Singapore’s modern armored fighting vehicle received new unmanned turret

Singapore's modern armored fighting vehicle, called the  Next Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (NGAFV), received new unmanned turret developed by the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems...
View Post
Subscribe

The Singapore Army has begun fielding a new armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) called the Hunter.

The Hunter is an Army’s first fully digitalised platform and is designed to provide Armoured forces with enhanced capabilities to operate more effectively and efficiently in various phases of military operations. The new AFV integrated with command, control, communications, and computers (C4) systems.

The newest AFV is based on tracked chassis and features a stronger hull. It can accommodate a commander, a driver, and a gunner. It features an integrated combat cockpit enabling the gunner and commander to operate the vehicle using common controls.

- Advertisement -

It comes equipped with a health and utilisation monitoring system (HUMS), which is a fully-digitalised platform using data analytics and algorithms to ensure timely maintenance and efficient vehicle management.

The Hunter’s drive-by-wire design, which controls its movements electronically instead of through rods and pistons attached to the driver’s pedals, allow the vehicle commander to drive when required.

The AFV was commissioned during the Singapore Armour Formation’s 50th anniversary parade held in June 2019.

The 29.5-tonne vehicle which can carry three crew members and eight other soldiers intended to replace the aging Ultra M113 armoured personnel carrier which has been in service with the Singapore Army since the early 70s.

Trainees undergoing the Hunter AFV driving course. Photo courtesy of the Singapore Army

Commanders of the Hunter Instructor Preparation Course (IPC) in action. Photo courtesy of the Singapore Army

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Israeli Air Force uses advanced flight simulation technology to train fighter pilots

The Israeli Air Force has released new details of its training programs to train fighter pilots. In the 420th ("Fighter Simulator") Squadron at Hatzor AFB,...
Read more
Aviation

NORAD to conduct fighter jet training exercises in National Capital Region

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced on Monday that it will be conducting synchronous air defense exercise Falcon Virgo in the National...
Read more
Army

Estonia receives first batch of R20 Rahe automatic rifles

Estonian Defense Forces received the first batch of a total of R20 Rahe automatic rifles, according to a recent service news release. On Wednesday, Maj....
Read more
Army

U.S. Army Abrams accidentally fired on another tank during training exercise

A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank has been reportedly accidentally firing on another tank during a training exercise at Fort Bliss. On July...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine