Thursday, April 8, 2021
Sikorsky releases new video of Defiant X helicopter

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Sikorsky

U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, has released a new short video showing its concept for Defiant X compound helicopter with two rigid coaxial rotors and a pusher propeller in the tail.

The concept was first unveiled by Sikorsky and Boeing on January 25 as their proposed helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA, program, which is part of the larger Future Vertical Lift effort.

The Defiant X is an agile, maneuverable weapon system that flies twice as far and twice as fast as the Black Hawk — and fits in the same operational footprint. The new helicopter developing as a replacement for the service’s venerable UH-60.

Sikorsky says Defiant X will revolutionize the way the Army meets threats in 2035 and beyond.

As noted by the company, Defiant X is the best solution for the Army’s mission today, and the only solution able to adapt to the threats of tomorrow.

According to The Drive, Defiant X has the same general underlying configuration as the SB>1 Defiant compound helicopter, a design that first flew in 2019. Compound helicopters typically offer higher top speeds and improved maneuverability over traditional helicopters.

