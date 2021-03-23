Sikorsky contracted for engineering and technical support services of Army Black Hawk aircraft

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin-owned company, has won a contract valued at as much as $90 million to provide engineering, analysis, test, and technical support services for the Black Hawk product line.

The Black Hawk, or H-60, multirole helicopter serves with the U.S. military and the armed forces of 28 other countries worldwide as a tough, reliable utility helicopter.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2026.

The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front-line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up.

The first UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978, and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.

Since that time, the Black Hawk has accumulated more than 9 million total fleet hours and has supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed, including Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and throughout the Middle East.

During the last 40 years, this remarkable aircraft has fought its way in and out of countless combat zones to deliver and extract troops, save lives as a MEDEVAC or casualty evacuation platform, provide critical supplies to troops, deliver emergency supplies during natural disasters, and perform as an aerial firefighter and border patroller.