Sunday, April 4, 2021
Several Bundeswehr vehicles ‘extensively damaged’ in Leipzig arson attack

News
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Julian Röpcke

Several Bundeswehr tactical vehicles have been damaged in the Leipzig district of Heiterblick on New Year’s Eve, said police spokesman Olaf Hoppe on Friday morning.

The police assume arson based on initial findings.

According to police, an arson attack leaves seven of ten vehicles ‘extensively damaged’. The Wolf  G-class vehicles were parked on the site of a car dealership.

The State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation.

It is worth mentioning that the district is a stronghold of the left-wing alternative scene, and has a history of violence between activists and police.

The Wolf is an unarmoured off-road vehicle used by the military of German. It was manufactured by Daimler-Benz.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

