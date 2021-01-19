Serbian Armed Forces receives new Milos armoured combat vehicles

Serbian Armed Forces have received the first ten BOV M16 Milosh 4×4 armoured multi-purpose combat vehicles, according to a press release issued Monday by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Serbia.

According to a press release, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Nebojša Stefanović, PhD, accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, attended today the handover of ten Milos 4×4 armoured combat vehicles to members of the 72nd Special Operations Brigade.

“These are modern armoured combat vehicles manufactured by domestic engineers and industry, and they arrived in one of the most elite military units in the world. They came to the right hands, the hands of the unit capable of performing every task in order to protect Serbia,” said Minister of Defence Nebojša Stefanović.

“We continue equipping the Serbian Armed Forces and we want them to be, not only the strongest in the region, but one of the most powerful armed forces in accordance with its size. We will invest in vehicles such as Lazar, Miloš and Little Miloš, and this year we also expect the arrival of new Noras,” Stefanović said, adding that he was glad that domestic companies such as “Jugoimport SDPR”, were doing their best to produce vehicles that were on a par with the world’s best vehicles.

The BOV M16 Milosh is a new armoured multi-purpose combat vehicle developed by the Yugoimport SDPR.

The company says the vehicle is based on a self-supporting hull, modern drive and transmission assemblies and an independent suspension system which ensures high mobility in any terrain and weather conditions with the maximum combat weight exceeding 14 tons.

The 4X4 vehicle features a V-shaped hull, integrating floating-floor plates, and blast-mitigation seating to protect against mines and improvised explosive devices to the crew.

The standard version of the combat vehicle accommodates eight member crew, out of which four members are accommodated in the rear part of the vehicle. Fast disembarking and embarking is caring out through the rear hydraulic ramp or the rear door. Members in the front part of the vehicle have access to four standard side doors.