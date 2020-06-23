Tuesday, June 23, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Serbia demonstrates new domestically produced artillery rocket system

NewsArmyPhotoVideo
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Serbia unveils new M-20 6×6 armoured fighting vehicle

The "Zastava TERVO" company from Kragujevac has unveiled its new M-20 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle during the visit of the Minister of Defence, Aleksandar...
View Post
Army

Serbia unveils new generation of M-84 main battle tank

Ministry of the Defense Republic of Serbia has unveiled a new generation of M-84 main battle tanks that will be designated as M-84 AS1. On...
View Post
Army

Serbian Armed Forces tested advanced version of OGANJ missile system

Last week, the Serbian Armed Forces carried out a test missile firing from a modular OGANJ system with an LRSVM M18 armoured cab. The test...
View Post
Aviation

Belarus hands over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia

Belarus has officially handed over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia as part of military-technical aid, according to Belarus' media reports. According to several media...
View Post
Aviation

Serbia orders Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters from Russia

Serbia has ordered three more Mi-17 transport and seven Mi-35 combat helicopters from Russia, according to a statement by Serbian President Aleksandar...
View Post
Subscribe

Defense industry leaders in Serbia presented the home-built modular Oganj self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing several different guided and unguided artillery rockets or even anti-tank guide missiles.

The new weapon system, called the LRSVM M-18, was unveiled during the visit of the Serbian Minister of Defence, Aleksandar Vulin to the “Nikinci” Weapons and Military Equipment Testing Centre.

Currently, Serbia is carrying out a complex, systematic equipping of the artillery of the Serbian Armed Forces, which was the country priority, so in addition to modernized weapons, the initial unit will get a new fire control system, a reconnaissance vehicle with optoelectronics and other devices and a fire-control computer system for the battery commander, and it will also get a new generation of ammunition, said Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović.

- Advertisement -

As to the new artillery rocket system, it is a weapon with completely new capabilities of firing all existing types of unguided rocket projectiles, including the 40 km-range projectiles that have already been developed and 50 km-range rocket projectiles that are being developed, including the rocket with flight path correction.

The advanced version of the Oganj system is a Serbian first artillery weapon that can fire guided rockets as well, and as part of the work on the prototype weapon, all sub-systems for preparing, firing and guiding a rocket, such as the ALAS rocket, were integrated.

The ALAS programmable guided missile was launched from the container mounted on the modular “Oganj” for the first time, and the launch was successful, as well as the launch of “grad” rockets.

“This is the basis for further improvement, because the “ALAS” rocket is neither the final nor the most powerful rocket that will be launched from this system. The Military Technical Institute is also developing “Košava 1” and “Košava 2″ rockets, which will increase the range of our missile artillery to over 50 kilometres and they will have warheads of great destructive power, capable of destroying hardened targets and significant stationary objects,” the Assistant Minister for Material Resources pointed out.

Speaking about the importance of today’s tests, Lieutenant Colonel Predrag Puhača from the Development and Equipping Department of the General Staff, pointed out that this was firing from LRSVM M18 artillery weapons – rocket launchers whose development began at the Military Technical Institute two years ago, and now preparations for final testing are nearing completion.

“The weapon is intended for firing at targets at long distances. It has a lightly armoured cabin that protects the crew from shrapnel and rifle ammunition. It allows the use of all available rockets that we have in our armament and those that we will develop. The “ALAS” system is integrated into it – an anti-armour guided rocket,” said Lieutenant Colonel Puhača.

“This is an optical cable guided rocket where there is no possibility of interfering with the rocket during its flight and the operator who launches the rocket in the area of ​​targets chooses the target to hit,” Lieutenant Colonel Puhača emphasized.

As he pointed out, it is expected that it will be introduced into our armaments quickly, and that every LRSVM M-18 will be fitted with the “ALAS” system. He added that this is a weapon that will allow firing at pinpoint targets at long distances, with a high probability of hitting.

The testing and firing practice were also attended by the Head of the Department for Defence Technologies, Major General Mladen Vuruna, the Head of the Development and Equipping Department, Brigadier General Milan Popović, and the Director of the Military Technical Institute, Colonel Bojan Pavković, PhD.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army expects to receive new multirole missile system in 2023

The U.S. Army has provided another update on the plan to extend the firing range of the current Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS,...
Read more
Army

Spanish Army deploys Pizarro VCI/C armoured fighting vehicle to Latvia

The Spanish version of the Ascod armoured fighting vehicles, called Pizarro, were deployed to Latvia. The Pizarro VCI/C vehicles designed and manufactured by General Dynamics...
Read more
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercepts U.S. Air Force long-range heavy bombers

Russia’s Eastern Military District fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept the U.S. Air Force B-52H long-range, heavy bombers, the Defense Ministry’s National Defense...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

Incredible video shows how Chinook airlifted famous ‘Into the Wild’ bus from Stampede Trail

The Alaska National Guard has released fascinating video footage shows the successful extraction of a famous ‘Into the Wild’ bus located west of the...
Read more
Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
Read more
Aviation

India looks to buy more fighter jets amid border tension with China

The Economic Times, India's leading business newspaper, has reported that country's Air Force is seeking to urgently procure 21 additional upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters faces engine shortage

The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine