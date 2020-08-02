Sunday, August 2, 2020
Serbia buys Chinese air defense missile system

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Serbia is buying newest Chinese-made FK-3 air defense missile system, according to local media.

Balkanska bezbednosna mreza (Balkan Security Network), quoting state-owned arms import company Yugoimport SDPR JP, reported that Serbia ordered FK-3 surface-to-air missile weapon system with a range of 100 km and altitude from 50 to 27,000m.

Sources said that Serbia acquired 3 batteries of the FK-3 system.


The FK-3 is an export variant of the Chinese last-generation, medium-range HQ-22 air defense missile system. The new medium-range air defense system was first shown at the Zhuhai show in 2016.

The missile defense system is equipped with a semi-active GPS, the complex is based on the HQ-12 air defense system, but, unlike the basic model, it is equipped with “wingless” missiles. In its range, the HQ-22 is in the class of American Patriot-III systems, according to Chinese sources.

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia also has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China in July.

The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems, with strike capabilities, was formally handed over at Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica on 4 July.

