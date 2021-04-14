Secretary of Russian Security Council fears Ukrainian invasion

Kremlin has sharply changed its rhetoric and is already talking about the probable invasion of Ukraine in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s special services are plotting to carry out acts of sabotage and terror attacks in Crimea, including at vital infrastructure facilities, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

“Ukraine’s special services and extremist groups constantly carry out provocations on the state border and attempt to conduct acts of sabotage and terror attacks in Crimea, notably at critical infrastructure facilities,” Patrushev said.

Ukrainian officials call Russian invasion fears ‘ridiculous’. On top of that, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of building up troops on his country’s border, near territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

It is worth noting that such statements were made immediately after Putin’s conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

They discussed a number of regional and global issues and President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.

President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.