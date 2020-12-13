Saab secures $248 million contract for integrated ground based air defense solution for Sweden

Defense and security company Saab was awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for an integrated sensor and command and control system for use with ground based air defense.

This contract, with an estimated value of $248 million (2.1 billion SEK), covers a number of Saab’s multifunctional radar Giraffe 4A and upgrades of the Swedish Armed Forces’ existing Giraffe AMB surface radars.

Giraffe 4A combines the battle-proven designs from the Arthur and Giraffe AMB product families with an all-new radar sensor, based on AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology. It provides an all-weather coverage against air targets from low, slow and small targets (UAV:s), to fast-moving fighters and supersonic missiles, RAM targets and detection/tracking of jammer strobes. The system gives you very high accuracy and update rate with a target revisit time of one second combined with 360° monitoring of the air volume. With a known threat direction, the system can operate in a sector mod and increase the revisit time up to 8 Hz.

Giraffe 4A can be installed either as a fix installation or in a mobile configuration. Both can be controlled remotely or locally. The mobile configuration is self-contained and is ideal as a mobile deployable Air Surveillance asset. This configuration can be equipped with a mast solution which can raise the antenna by more than 20 meters.

Saab will also update existing and deliver additional command and control systems, as well as provide extensive integration of the air defense battalions’ fire units.

“Together with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and the Swedish Armed Forces, we have created a comprehensive world-class solution that integrates the sensors, command and control systems and fire units in the ground-based air defense system. This is an important order for Saab and we are proud to deliver a central part of Sweden’s defense capability”, says Anders Carp, deputy CEO of Saab and head of business area Surveillance.

Saab will carry out the work in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Arboga and Halmstad in Sweden, according to a company news release.