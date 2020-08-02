Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

NewsArmyVideo
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, intercepted Russian military aircraft while they were flying over the Baltic Sea. The Typhoons...
View Post
Aviation

Finland says Russian fighter jets violated airspace

On Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry has reported that it suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The...
View Post
Army

Russia concerned about U.S. Army’s military drills in Poland

The U.S. Army has deployed Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked...
View Post
Army

New Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer unveiled for first time

For the first time, the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has released a photo...
View Post
Army

New Russian anti-aircraft system a massive threat to future U.S. Army helicopters?

The U.S. Army strives to develop new aircraft as part of the Future Vertical Lift program to successfully dominate in highly contested and complex...
View Post
Subscribe

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south.

A video of the flaming tank, which was being circulated on Twitter and Youtube, appears to have been made on 19 July.

The tank unit has taken part in combat training assignments with a live-fire exercise at practice grounds in Russia’s south.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Overall, the Southern Military District held over 20 battalion-level tactical and more than 10 special drills in the summer training period.

The snap combat readiness check of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets, some units of central subordination and the Airborne Force was held on July 17 – 21 on order of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Vladimir Putin.

The surprise combat readiness check involved about 150,000 troops, around 400 aircraft, over 26,000 items of armament, military and special hardware and over 100 warships and support vessels.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Aviation

Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, intercepted Russian military aircraft while they were flying over the Baltic Sea. The Typhoons...
View Post
Aviation

Finland says Russian fighter jets violated airspace

On Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry has reported that it suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The...
View Post
Army

Russia concerned about U.S. Army’s military drills in Poland

The U.S. Army has deployed Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked...
View Post
Army

New Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer unveiled for first time

For the first time, the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has released a photo...
View Post
Army

New Russian anti-aircraft system a massive threat to future U.S. Army helicopters?

The U.S. Army strives to develop new aircraft as part of the Future Vertical Lift program to successfully dominate in highly contested and complex...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

U.S. Army prepares for nerve agent attacks

U.S Army is well prepared for any potential threats related to the use of nerve agents. Nerve agents are the most toxic of the known...
Read more
Maritime Security

A fleet of modern drones visited flight deck of new British aircraft carrier

A fleet of modern autonomous and unmanned systems visited the flight deck os the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. HMS...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps divests Hercules M88 recovery vehicles

After nearly 60 years of service, the U.S. Marine Corps begin divesting its fleet of its largest armored recovery vehicles in accordance to the...
Read more
Aviation

Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, intercepted Russian military aircraft while they were flying over the Baltic Sea. The Typhoons...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine