Friday, April 16, 2021
Russian Strategic Rocket Forces receive 70 new combat anti-sabotage vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian Strategic Rocket Forces, or RVSN, has received about 70 Typhoon-M combat anti-sabotage vehicles, multiple news outlets reported.

The Typhoon-M combat anti-sabotage vehicles designed to guard Russian Strategic Missile Forces’ formations, rearmed with thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars and Topol-M.

Since 2012, the formations of the RVSN has received about 70 combat anti-sabotage vehicles. The delivery of this equipment will continue in 2021.

Typhoon-M is base on the BTR-82 8×8 armoured personnel carrier chassis equipped with modern sensors, including radar, thermal imaging night vision and echolocation, jammers to disable IEDs.

Combat anti-sabotage vehicles are unique as they are armed with unmanned aerial combat vehicles and can detect the enemy at a distance of up to five kilometers.

Combat anti-sabotage vehicles Typhoon-M passed all tests in 2012. Their delivery to missile formations started in 2013.

