Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Russian paratroopers accidentally fired on shopping mall in Pskov

By Dylan Malyasov
Officials from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation are investigating an incident involving paratroopers from the legendary Pskov airborne division accidentally firing on a shopping center in the Northwestern Russian city of Pskov on Thursday.

The incident with an accidental shot from a cannon in one of the Pskov military units occurred while servicing the latest BMD-4 and weapons in the fleet of military vehicles, the command of the Pskov garrison reported.

“There was an involuntary shot from a 30mm cannon. A metal round without an explosive at the end of its trajectory fell on the outskirts of the city onto an uninhabited building, ” the officials said.

According to the military, no one was injured in the incident. They added that together with law enforcement agencies, they are investigating the accident.

The BMD-4 is an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) designed to transport Russian airborne troops, increasing their mobility, armament and protection of the battlefield. It is armed with the combat module Bakhcha-U, developed by a Tula-based design bureau. It consists of 100 mm and 30 mm guns and a 7.62 mm machinegun.

This armored fighting vehicle is one of the lightest and one of the most heavily armed in its class, possessing a substantial amount of firepower in comparison to its counterparts.

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

