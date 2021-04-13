Russian newest radar system spotted in downtown Orenburg

A 1L125E radar system, one of the most advanced Russian radar systems capable of identifying low-flying and stealth targets, was spotted in downtown Orenburg, western Russia.

A video of this modern Russian radar system in downtown Orenburg, that was posted on TikTok yesterday, has reached nearly 150 thousand views.

It’s also important to note that, Orenburg is close to the border with Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, the 1L125E radar is capable of detecting and tracking aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, missile warheads and other targets at a distance of up to 500 km, identifying their state affiliation and transmitting data to the command post or anti-aircraft complexes.

The radar equipment is located on the antenna array and in the apparat container which spins with the antenna on the slewing rings and on the all-terrain KAMAZ chassis and in the driver’s cab. The processes of deployment and withdrawal are automated.

Rosoboronexport says the radar can also identify the direction of jamming sources and determine their location.