Russian military find new flaw with Terminator fire support vehicle

Russian military official has confirmed that they logged another technical flaw for its recently received the Terminator fire support vehicle.

The strategic exercise Kavkaz-2020 that took place in October disclosed additional deficiency in the Terminator advanced tank support combat vehicle built by Uralvagonzavod, according to Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

“Nine units [Terminator vehicles] ]showed themselves there during the preparation and conduct of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff drills. <…> This vehicle passed a severe test. We saw a number of technical flaws there. And now this machine is already being tested in one of the formations of the Central Military District,” – said Evkurov

The Terminator, also know as BMPT, is a new Russian combat vehicle designed to provide fire support for the armor in an offensive, in particular, to neutralize an enemy’s manpower armed with mobile anti-tank systems.

The tank support combat vehicle is armed with two 30mm 2A42 guns with a combat load of 900 rounds. The combat vehicle is also furnished with the Ataka-T anti-tank missile system, 30mm automated grenade launchers and a large-caliber machinegun.

The new combat vehicles are capable of hitting lightly-armored enemy vehicles, other tanks and even helicopters and low-flying aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed.

Earlier on 3 December, the Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that the first batch of Terminator tank support fighting vehicle was officially handed over to the 90th Tank Division in the Chelyabinsk region of the Urals.