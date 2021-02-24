Russian Iskander missile system was completely useless, says Armenian Prime Minister

Russian-made Iskander (SS-26 Stone) ballistic missile systems are “completely useless”, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said yesterday.

The Armenian Prime Minister argued that the Iskander ballistic missiles are problematic and useless.

This is how Pashinyan responded to former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who stated that he would have used Iskander on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sargsyan also asked why these complexes did not affect the oil and gas facilities of Azerbaijan.

For its part, the prime minister said that the Russian missiles are useless and do not fully explode. “Let him ask the question, why didn’t the Iskander missile explode? Or why did it explode by 10 percent, for example? ” – said Pashinyan.

At the same time, earlier in November 2020, The Drive reported that Armenia used its Russian-made Iskander ballistic missiles to attack Azerbaijani forces targets. On social media also was shared the footage showing what appears to be the first instance of Armenia firing its Iskander ballistic missiles.

A short-video, emerged on social media, showing the firing of Armenian Iskander ballistic missiles at Azerbaijani forces.

Video of the Armenian Iskander launch pic.twitter.com/keTt7IT2MG — Fabian Hinz (@fab_hinz) November 9, 2020

The Iskander ( NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a road-mobile short-range ballistic missile with a range of up to 500 km. The Iskander system is equipped with two solid-propellant single-stage guided missiles. Each one is controlled throughout the entire flight path and fitted with an inseparable warhead.

In 2016, Armenia became the first buyer of the Iskander-E and paraded them later that year.