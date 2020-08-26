Russian BTR-82A rams U.S. armoured vehicle in Syria

Russian BTR-82A wheeled armoured personnel carrier has rammed U.S. MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle driven by Green Berets during patrolling in northeastern Syria.

In a video shared on social media on 26 August, Russian military vehicles are seen nudging and harassment U.S. armoured vehicles that were trying to overtake them.

The incident in question occurred on the morning of August 24, when Russian military convoy trying to gain access to key oil fields in Al-Hasakah province.

Several American Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, included MaxxPro and M-ATV, carrying American soldiers have tried to stop Russian military vehicles west of Al-Hasakah province. But later, Russian took a number of aggressive measures, including blocking American armored vehicles. One of U.S. armored vehicles also was caught between Russian BTR-82 and Typhoon-K vehicles.

At the same time, Mi-8 helicopter and Mi-35 multirole gunship of Russia’s Aerospace Force provided cover for Russian military convoy.

Despite no significant conflict being reported, the incident has become a reminder of the high stakes in Syria, where U.S. military activity aims to guard oil fields and prevent them from falling into the hands of other actors, including Russia and extremist groups.

In July, several U.S. Army Soldiers were injured in an overturned armored vehicle accident in northeastern Syria.

