Russian BTR-80 armored vehicle crushes car on public road

A Russian BTR-80 armoured personnel carrier drove over a Chevrolet Lacetti on a public road on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Russian media on Feb 11, reported that a BTR-80 assigned to the National Guard of the Russian Federation, better known as Rosgvardiya, was unable to stop in time and crushed the car in the village of Persianovsky.

The accident happened on the morning of February 10 at the intersection of a public road.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As a result, the armoured personnel carrier drove into the side of the car, which was being driven by a woman, and dragged it about 10 meters. At the same time, both cars turned 180 degrees. The soldiers were able to rescue the woman from the car and no serious injuries were reported.

Rosgvardiya’s officials said the incident was under investigation.

In addition, earlier in December 2020, Russian paratroopers accidentally fired on shopping mall in Pskov.