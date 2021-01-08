Russian Army to receive more 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers

Russian Armed Forces are set to receive additional 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers, according to the press office of the Western Military District.

The armored units of the Taman Motor Rifle Division of the Guards Tank Army will receive 18 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled combat artillery vehicles.

The new Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor, including tanks, anti-tank weapons, air and ballistic missile defense systems and troops.

The Artillery system is based on the T-90 tank platform.

The Koalitsiya-SV is armed with a 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of other artillery systems. This rate of fire is ensured by the special design of the gun-loading mechanism or autoloader. The howitzer’s weapon suite also includes a remotely-controlled station with a Kord machine-gun.

Russian modern artillery system has been in some level of service since 2016.