Russian Army to receive first Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters in 2021

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko has reported that the Russian Army will receive the latest version of the Mi-8 Hip helicopter in 2021.

In a statement presented by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Alexey Krivoruchko said that the first ten Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters will hand over to the Russian troops, including for the army aviation brigades working in the interests of the Airborne Forces.

“It can carry out a wide range of missions: from troop transport to fire support for special missions,” said Deputy Defense Minister. “The helicopter is equipped with high-altitude engines of increased power and a more efficient X-shaped tail rotor.”

The Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter is equipped with new avionics, armed with two 12.7 mm side-mounted machineguns, adapted for night vision goggles, and has an onboard defense complex. The cockpit and the main systems and protected with a titanium alloy armor, while the floor and sides of the cargo compartment are protected with lightweight removable Kevlar armor.

The new helicopter has been developed in its special modification, considering the experience of combat operations in Syria. As its main specific feature, a Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter employs two side-mounted 12.7mm forward-firing machine-guns.

In order to increase its combat survivability, the Mi-8AMTSh-VN is outfitted with a digital autopilot system and a defensive aids suite that automatically detects missile launches against the helicopter, jams missile homing warheads and releases heat flares.