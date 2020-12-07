Monday, December 7, 2020
Russian Army to receive first batch of T-14 Armata tanks in 2021

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian Army will receive their first batch of serial-produced Armata T-14 main battle tanks in 2021, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

“Serial deliveries of the T-14 tank on the Armata platform will begin in 2021. Today, it is certainly the best tank in the world. In the future, this vehicle will be the new main tank of the Russian army,” Chemezov said.

Also, he noted that the new Russian tank recently received approval for export, and Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is also preparing the Armata to sell for potential foreign buyers.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.

