Russian army takes delivery of 8 T-90M Proryv main battle tanks

The Russian army has taken delivery of 8 locally upgraded 8 T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) main battle tanks, according to reports in local media.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press release said that a batch of eight T-90M Proryv tanks has been delivered to the Sevastopolskaya motor rifle brigade.

“This month, we have received several T-90M tanks. The tank is the perfect vehicle in the family of T-90 tanks and is the most adapted to modern combat,” Armored Army Commander Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel said.

The upgraded T-90M tank is equipped with a new turret module with a powerful 125-mm tank cannon, which ensures the use of new high-performance ammunition.

The T-90M Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.