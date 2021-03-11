Thursday, March 11, 2021
Russian army takes delivery of 8 T-90M Proryv main battle tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian army has taken delivery of 8 locally upgraded 8 T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) main battle tanks, according to reports in local media.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press release said that a batch of eight T-90M Proryv tanks has been delivered to the Sevastopolskaya motor rifle brigade.

“This month, we have received several T-90M tanks. The tank is the perfect vehicle in the family of T-90 tanks and is the most adapted to modern combat,” Armored Army Commander Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel said.

The upgraded T-90M tank is equipped with a new turret module with a powerful 125-mm tank cannon, which ensures the use of new high-performance ammunition.

The T-90M Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

