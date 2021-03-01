Russian Army receives new batch of upgraded T-90M tanks

The Russian military received the new batch of T-90M Proryv-3 (Breakthrough) main battle tank, according to a recent Uralvagonzavod news release.

“Uralvagonzavod has dispatched a batch of T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks to the customer,” the press office said.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

The new tank will likely feature many of the technologies developed for Russia’s revolutionary T-14 Armata.

The T-90M tank is outfitted with a new turret with a powerful 125m cannon that allows using new highly powerful munitions and also missiles that can strike enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 km.