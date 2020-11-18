Russian Army plans to replace its heavy rocket artillery systems

The Russian Armed Forces are looking to replace its heavy rocket artillery systems, including Bm-30 Smerch and BM-27 Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems by late 2027.

In a statement presented by the Russian Armed Forces, Chief of Russia’s Missile Troops and Artillery Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky said that new Tornado-S large-caliber multiple launch rocket systems will fully replace operational Smerch and Uragan systems in the Russian Forces by late 2027.

“The planned rearmament of rocket artillery units with advanced Tornado multiple launch rocket systems continues. By the end of 2027, Tornado-S large-caliber multiple launch rocket systems with enhanced characteristics and the expanded range of rocket projectiles will fully replace existing Smerch launchers and outdated Uragan systems while Tornado-G medium-caliber weapons with automated target aiming will replace outdated Grad multiple rocket launchers,” the general said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Advanced Tornado multiple rocket launchers are precision systems outfitted with smart rocket shells capable of striking enemy vital facilities at considerable distances, he added.

The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple rocket launcher. The new weapon features increased range and fire accuracy capabilities. The Tornado-S also offers the possibility of introducing an individual flight assignment for each shell. The system is designated to strike enemy manpower, military hardware, stationary and mobile sole and multiple targets.