Russian Army fields Terminator tank support vehicles

The Russian Army has begun fielding Terminator tank support vehicles after decades of development.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that the first batch of Terminator tank support fighting vehicle was officially handed over to the 90th Tank Division in the Chelyabinsk region of the Urals.

Now, after decades of development, the Russian military begins field training with new combat vehicles that armed with two 30mm guns, a large-caliber machine-gun, and the anti-tank system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The first production model of the Terminator vehicle was introduced in 2002 and was first used in battle in Syria in 2017.

The tank support combat vehicle dubbed the Terminator is designed to provide fire support for the armor in an offensive, in particular, to neutralize an enemy’s manpower armed with mobile anti-tank systems.

The Terminator has a 44-tonne combat weight, according to the producer’s website. The vehicle is outfitted with two 30-mm-caliber 2A42 automatic guns and 7.62-mm-caliber PKT coaxial tank machine gun. The new combat vehicle also equipped with the anti-tank missile system Ataka, which is able to reach targets up to 6 kilometers.

The tank support vehicle design is based on the T-90 tank chassis.

The new combat vehicles are capable of hitting lightly-armored enemy vehicles, other tanks and even helicopters and low-flying aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed.