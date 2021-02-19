Russian Armata tank won’t be at the IDEX 2021 show amid fears of arrest

Rosoboronexport arms dealer announced that Russia’s participation this year at the IDEX 2021 will be held without the showcase of the new T-14 Armata main battle tank and confine to mock-ups of modern combat vehicles.

Russian media on Feb. 5, reported that the state-run arms broker will be showcasing the new Armata family of next generation combat vehicles at IDEX 2021. But later was added that the real vehicles won’t be delivered to the IDEX expo due to logistic problems arising from the COVID pandemic.

At the same time, Russian military expert Alexey Khlopotov said that Rosoboronexport won’t display modern combat vehicles amid fears of arrest.

“Actually, as I have said more than once on social media, this is not a full-fledged display, but just a demonstration of mock-ups […],” said Alexey Khlopotov, added: “And why? Because there are good reasons to believe that our heavy vehicles abroad may be arrested.”

Currently, Russia is under tremendous pressure from international sanctions. International sanctions were imposed during the Russo-Ukrainian War by a large number of countries against Russia and Crimea following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February 2014.

The sanctions were imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries and international organizations against individuals, businesses and officials from Russia and Ukraine.