Russia unveils new modular unmanned ground vehicle

The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Fund’ National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Elements of Robotics has released a photo of its new version of the modular unmanned ground vehicle called Marker.

On Wednesday, the National Center press release said that the prototype of a wheeled unmanned platform autonomous trekked up a 30-kilometer path during the test in the Chelyabinsk region.

“The route of the vehicle was laid through an unprepared territory – a forest-steppe with a snow cover,” said in a statement. “The autonomous platform motion control system, having received a route assignment with the coordinates of a given point, ensured the platform’s arrival at the finish line in an hour and a half, relying on the data of the technical vision system built on new neural network algorithms. The autonomous control system of the platform movement provides autonomous laying and adjustment of the route of movement in the event of obstacles – trees, rises, ravines, bushes, etc.”

The Marker robotic platform is a joint project of the Advanced Research Fund’s National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Robotics Elements and the Android Technology research and production association (the developer of the Fedor humanoid robot). The new combat robot is expected to lay the basis for testing inter-operability of ground robots, unmanned aerial vehicles and Special Operations Forces.

The Marker is positioned as a modular kit for creating unmanned vehicles for future warfare.