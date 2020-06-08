Russia, Turkey reach agreement for delivery new S-400 missile defense systems

Turkish NTV television channel on Monday has reported that Ankara and Moscow have agreed on the delivery of the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was stated in an interview with Turkish TV channel NTV by the Head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Ismail Demir.

“As we have always said, if some system is purchased, this is done for its operation [according to its designation]. That’s it. As for putting the systems into operation, the world has passed a certain stage and the pace of work has slowed and trips have been limited. All this has affected the deployment of S-400s,” he said, commenting on the discussion ongoing in Turkey that S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems may not be activated and put on combat duty.

- Advertisement -

Ankara and Moscow continue negotiations on further implementing the contract on the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems, he said.

As the Turkish defense industry head said, the parties reached “an agreement in principle on the delivery of the second [regiment] set,” while the roadmap of the deal includes the issues of “the transfer of technologies and joint production.”

The official also said the activation process of the defense system was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official added that talks with the United States for the procurement of the Patriot air defense system have not been matured.

“We are open to the offers of Patriot and Eurosam. We would like to continue to work on these projects if there are concrete proposals. The process of Patriots have not been matured,” he said.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system.

The first batch of S-400 defense system was delivered from Russia to Turkey in July, 2019.