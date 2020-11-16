Russia sending more troops to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists that additional 18 military transport Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force with peacekeepers aboard have landed at Yerevan’s airfields.

Russian Il-76 and An-124 military transport planes continue airlifting the peacekeepers to the area of the peacekeeping mission. The planes have already made 95 flights since the start of the peacekeeping operation, the Defense Ministry spokesman said.

“Another 18 Il-76 planes and two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force with equipment and staff of the 15th peacekeeping brigade sent to Armenia to participate in a peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone have landed at Yerevan’s airfields. Russian servicemen unloaded material goods, arms, and military equipment,” the statement said.

The military agency added that in the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force have delivered to Armenia 58 units of equipment: armored personnel carriers, off-road cargo trucks, tanker trucks, excavators, and other technical equipment.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

The peacekeeping mission’s command post has been deployed in Stepanakert. The command is in constant contact with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces to accomplish assigned tasks, prevent incidents and provide for the Russian peacekeepers’ security.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Presidency on Monday submitted a motion to the parliament to deploy Turkish troops in Azerbaijan.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, seeks to deploy troops for peacekeeping in Upper Karabakh region for one year.

The deployment “will be for the benefit and welfare of the people in the region,” the motion said, adding the move will also be in Turkey’s national interests.

The motion will be voted on in the parliament on Tuesday.