Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Russia reportedly launches mass production of Armata combat vehicles

NewsArmy
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Belarus mobilizes 3,000 soldiers over invasion concerns

The Belarus military will mobilize at least 3,000 soldiers starting 10 August ahead of August’s presidential election and over invasion concerns. A Belarus' military official...
View Post
Army

Chinese main battle tanks arrives in Russia

The first batch of contestants from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army arrived in Russia for the International Army Games 2020, according to...
View Post
Aviation

Russia plans for mass delivery of new stealth heavy strike drone in 2024

The Russian Air Force is still expected to receive the first batch of newest stealth heavy strike unmanned aerial vehicle in 2024, United Aircraft...
View Post
Army

Belarus deploys troops to border with Russia over invasion concerns

The Belarus military is deploying additional troops to the border with Russia over invasion concerns. The Novaya Gazeta newspaper has shared a short video showing...
View Post
Army

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south. A video of...
View Post
Subscribe

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov reported that the mass production of tanks and fighting vehicles based on the latest Armata combat platform under a contract signed with Russia’s Defense Ministry several years ago is already underway.

“Yes, the work is underway,” the minister said, replying to a question about whether the production of these armored vehicles had begun in Russia.

The developers of the latest Russian T-14 Armata tank have resolved the problems with its engines and thermal imagers, Manturov said. “Yes, the problems with both the engines and the thermal imagers have been resolved. The engine generates the parameters and the technical characteristics that were laid out in the performance specifications upon its designing,” he said.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“As for the thermal imagers, I can confidently say that we have a fully import-substituted Russian product that is made by Shvabe [holding],” the minister said.

The Armata’s trials in the troops are proceeding in accordance with the schedule, the minister said.

The Armata family of next generation modular heavy military tracked vehicle is concluded main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The Armata platform is the basis of the T-14 tank, the T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle, the T-16 armoured recovery vehicle, a heavy armoured personnel carrier, a tank support combat vehicle and several types of self-propelled artillery.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko announced in August 2018 that a contract on 132 T-14 tanks and T-15 infantry fighting vehicles based on the Armata combat platform had been signed. He did not specify, though, when the document was inked. The deliveries of serial-produced Armata tanks to the Russian troops have not begun yet. Industry and Trade Minister Manturov said in April this year that the troops would get the first Armata tanks in 2021.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Army

Belarus mobilizes 3,000 soldiers over invasion concerns

The Belarus military will mobilize at least 3,000 soldiers starting 10 August ahead of August’s presidential election and over invasion concerns. A Belarus' military official...
View Post
Army

Chinese main battle tanks arrives in Russia

The first batch of contestants from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army arrived in Russia for the International Army Games 2020, according to...
View Post
Aviation

Russia plans for mass delivery of new stealth heavy strike drone in 2024

The Russian Air Force is still expected to receive the first batch of newest stealth heavy strike unmanned aerial vehicle in 2024, United Aircraft...
View Post
Army

Belarus deploys troops to border with Russia over invasion concerns

The Belarus military is deploying additional troops to the border with Russia over invasion concerns. The Novaya Gazeta newspaper has shared a short video showing...
View Post
Army

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south. A video of...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

Swiss Army to receive Indago 3 small drones from Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has announced that the Swiss Army chooses Indago 3 small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for tactical reconnaissance...
Read more
Aviation

Chinese new bombers conducted high-intensity training in South China Sea

Chinese newest H-6J bombers successfully conducted high-intensity training in the South China Sea, Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Ren Guoqiang told a press conference...
Read more
Army

British Army upgrades its Foxhound armoured vehicles

The British Army has begun upgrading Foxhound armoured vehicles in the run-up to the deployment of its troops in Bosnia and Herzegovina. "8 Parachute Field...
Read more
Maritime Security

Blue Angels receives first F/A-18E Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, has received first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft. On Tuesday, the Navy Flight Demonstration...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine