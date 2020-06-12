Friday, June 12, 2020

Russia prepares to unveil a mystery missile system during the Victory Day Parade

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Source: VK social media

A mystery missile system was spotted during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow’s Red Square on June 24 to celebrate 75 years after the victory in WWII.

The RG.ru has reported that the new missile system is called the TOS-2 and this is an upgraded variant of the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system.

The new artillery system is a hybrid of the Ural-63706-0120 wheeled truck chassis, with a multiple rocket launcher and thermobaric weapon that is equipped with the on-board computation, inertial navigation and aiming systems. It is designated to set ablaze and destroy buildings and structures and the enemy’s manpower. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with the thermobaric warhead.

The Russian heavy flamethrower system is a unique weapon by its incorporated technical solutions, assigned combat missions and combat efficiency and is unrivaled in the world.

The TOS-1 and now TOS-2 systems are capable of firing both thermobaric rockets and smoke-incendiary munitions.

Also, Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the “infamous” Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

