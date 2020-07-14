Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

Russia develops new light air-transportable armored vehicle

NewsArmyPhoto
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s...
View Post
Army

Several Russian soldiers wounded in car bombing in Syria

Several Russian soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a car bombing in northeastern Syria, according to Bild’s foreign policy editor Julian Röpcke. "Massive car bomb attack...
View Post
Aviation

Russia reports tracked of 30 foreign planes near borders within a week

Russian fighter jets tracked 30 foreign planes near Russia's borders within a week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. spy plane over Sea of Japan

Russian Su-35S and MiG-35BM fighter jets intercepted U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan on Saturday, Russia's...
View Post
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
View Post
Subscribe

Russia’s Military Industrial Company has unveiled the new state-of-the-art family of armored vehicles can carry out a wide variety of missions, including reconnaissance, command and control, recovery and evacuation of wounded personnel.

“Designers of Military Industrial Company developed and offered on their own initiative and within the shortest time possible the concept of making light vehicles, which helped create an experimental armored vehicle model of the VPK-Strela family,” the Company CEO Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS in an interview.

The Strela vehicle weighs just 4.7 tonnes, which allows quickly transporting it to another area or as part of tactical airborne assault forces by military transport helicopters like a Mi-8 on an external sling, he said.

- Advertisement -

“As of today, our Army simply has no armored vehicles of this type,” the chief executive said.

The Strela is designated to transport personnel and various cargos, ensuring the required level of armored protection, Krasovitsky said.

“The vehicle can be used as a command post, a means of transportation and an operational service vehicle in special units of the executive bodies of power or as a basis for creating a family of vehicles and for mounting armament and special equipment,” the head of Military Industrial Company said.

The vehicle’s armor provides the 2nd-degree ballistic protection (it shields against bullets with a heat-strengthened core of 5.45x39mm cartridges of the AK-74 assault rifle, bullets with the heat-strengthened core of 7.62x39mm rounds of the AKM submachine-gun and bullets with the non-heat strengthened core of 7.62x54mm ammunition fired from the Dragunov snipe rifle). The vehicle’s anti-blast protection shields the crew inside it upon hitting mines or explosives with a yield of up to 2 kilograms in TNT equivalent.

The Strela can develop a speed of up to 155 km/h on the road and carry eight personnel. The vehicle’s design is based on advanced assemblies, units and accessories planned for their use in mass production in the domestic auto industry. The vehicle’s components are 100% produced on the territory of Russia.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy awards contract for entirely new class of unmanned sea surface vehicle

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that L3 Technologies won a $35 million for a contract for an entirely new class of unmanned...
Read more
Aviation

Russia reports tracked of 30 foreign planes near borders within a week

Russian fighter jets tracked 30 foreign planes near Russia's borders within a week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. spy plane over Sea of Japan

Russian Su-35S and MiG-35BM fighter jets intercepted U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan on Saturday, Russia's...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine