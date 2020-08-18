Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Russia develops NATO-standard assault rifle

By Colton Jones
The Russian manufacturer of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle has released short promo video of its new experimental AK-19 rifle.

The AK-19 is a version of the AK-12 assault rifle chambered for NATO’s 5.56mm rounds.

The new Russian assault rifle has received a lightweight telescopic-type buttstock with improved ergonomics, a new sight and slotted flash suppressor that allows quickly installing a silencer.

“The experimental AK-19 assault rifle. The cartridge used is the NATO 5.56. The barrel length – 415mm. The twist rate – 178mm. The weight – 3,350 g,” the Kalashnikov Group said on its Instagram.

The new assault rifle will be demonstrated to the public in the Kalashnikov Group’s demonstration center at the Patriot Park during the Army-2020 international arms show that will run on August 23-29.

Экспериментальный автомат АК-19

Новинка! Экспериментальный автомат АК-19.Применяемый патрон — 5.56 NATO. Длина ствола — 415 мм. Шаг нарезов — 178 мм. Масса — 3,350 г.✅ Облегченный телескопический приклад с улучшенной эргономикой.✅ Новое исполнение целика.✅ Щелевой пламегаситель с возможностью быстрого монтажа глушителя.Гости военно-технического форума «Армия-2020» смогут первыми оценить новинку «Калашникова». Мероприятие пройдет с 23 по 29 августа в подмосковном парке «Патриот». Дни массового посещения для всех желающих: 27-29 августа.Приходите в демоцентр Концерна «Калашников», чтобы увидеть АК-19 своими глазами.

Опубліковано Калашников Понеділок, 17 серпня 2020 р.

