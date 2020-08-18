Russia develops NATO-standard assault rifle

The Russian manufacturer of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle has released short promo video of its new experimental AK-19 rifle.

The AK-19 is a version of the AK-12 assault rifle chambered for NATO’s 5.56mm rounds.

The new Russian assault rifle has received a lightweight telescopic-type buttstock with improved ergonomics, a new sight and slotted flash suppressor that allows quickly installing a silencer.

“The experimental AK-19 assault rifle. The cartridge used is the NATO 5.56. The barrel length – 415mm. The twist rate – 178mm. The weight – 3,350 g,” the Kalashnikov Group said on its Instagram.

The new assault rifle has received a lightweight telescopic-type buttstock with improved ergonomics, a new sight and slotted flash suppressor that allows quickly installing a silencer.

The new assault rifle will be demonstrated to the public in the Kalashnikov Group’s demonstration center at the Patriot Park during the Army-2020 international arms show that will run on August 23-29.