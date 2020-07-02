Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Aviation

Sierra Nevada gets $700M contract to provide AC/MC-130J fleet with advanced electronic warfare technology

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $700 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM)...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
View Post
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
View Post
Army

Russia begins trials of new generation unmanned ground vehicle

Russia has begun trials of the new Marker unmanned ground system, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects announced on 29 June. The Marker unmanned...
View Post
Subscribe

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under legislation proposed in the Senate last week.

“To export military products, a buyer of our weapons must present an end-user declaration to the Russian side. That is why transfer or re-export of such products to third countries is impossible without an official permit from the Russian side,” the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation told TASS on Tuesday.

As Defense News previously reported, Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. has prepared a proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey. According to the newspaper this is will make it possible to overcome the impasse between Washington and Ankara over Turkey’s participation in a program to produce F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. routinely buys foreign technology and could both exploit the S-400′s technology and test U.S. tactics, said Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon official for European and NATO policy. If Turkey doesn’t go for the idea, he said, the two countries are still stuck.

“I think the US buying the S-400s from Turkey is a clever way of getting Erdogan out of the jam he put himself in,” Townsend said. “We just want to get the system out of Turkey … and if it enables the Turks to take part in the F-35 then all the better.”

In September 2017, Russia and Turkey have signed a $2.5 billion contract for supplies of new S-400 missile systems. The first batch under the contract was delivered to Ankara by air transport in July 2019.

Currently, the United States is threatening Turkey with unilateral sanctions over the purchase of S-400 air defense systems but is in no hurry to take these steps out of fear of further worsening relations with a major NATO ally while Ankara has warned it will not leave the imposition of these restrictions unanswered.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
Aviation

Chinese new Z-8G transport helicopters spotted near disputed Himalayan border

China’s new Z-8G transport helicopters were recently spotted during a large-scale military exercise near a disputed Himalayan border. The new Z-8G helicopters attached to an...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more

Related News

Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
Read more
Army

Morocco to receive 24 new AH-64E Apache helicopters in latest configuration

The Kingdom of Morocco will receive 24 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the latest configuration, according to the U.S. aerospace giant news release. “This...
Read more
Army

South Korea’s new air defense system enters full-rate production

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) awarded the Hanwha Defense a full-rate production contract for the new Anti-Aircraft Gun Wheeled Vehicle System (AAGW). The...
Read more
Aviation

Sierra Nevada gets $700M contract to provide AC/MC-130J fleet with advanced electronic warfare technology

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $700 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM)...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine