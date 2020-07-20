Russia concerned about U.S. Army’s military drills in Poland

The U.S. Army has deployed Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked to massive military drills called the DEFENDER-Europe 20.

The exercise is taking place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, with approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers.

According to a recent service news release, DEFENDER-Europe 20 was designed as a deployment exercise to build strategic readiness in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives.

But Russian military officials and politicks says there’s reason to be concerned about the large-scale U.S. exercises being conducted in Poland.

As TASS news agency previously reported, Military cooperation between America and Poland keeps a close watch in Moscow, where it is reminded that Washington is “consistently destroying” security in Europe.

“If Warsaw deliberately wants to gain a foothold in the status of a front-line state by receiving foreign forces on its territory on a permanent basis, then they probably realize all the costs associated with this. Including for its own security,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed.

Viktor Murakhovsky, editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the “Arsenal Otechestva” magazine said that U.S. military exercise in Poland is a clearly provocative military-political step.

“A tactical formation, a brigade, numbering less than four thousand people, which will be concentrated in more than one tactical area, the headquarters will be in Poland, they are going to send one battalion group to the Baltic States, the second for training in Romania … If it had any real military tasks …,” he said.

Also, he stressed that this exercise does not pose an immediate military threat, but in the future, Russia may again think about measures that will prevent such a deployed and build-up of a military formation in Europe.