Romania receives first U.S.-made rocket launchers

Romanian Armed Forces have taken delivery of its first M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, according to the country’s o.

The batch of HIMARS rocket systems arrived at Romainian last week.

The systems are destined for the 81st Tactical Operational Missile Battalion stationed in Focsani, in eastern Romania.

In August 2017, the U.S. State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Romania for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related support and equipment with an estimated cost of $1.25 billion.

In addition, earlier in August 2018, Lockheed Martin has received a $218 million contract to supply 18 M142 HIMARS launchers, associated training, spares and planned enhancement and product improvement modifications to Romania.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.

Lockheed Martin already has achieved a milestone with the delivery of the 500th HIMARS.

According to the company, HIMARS carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one ATACMS missile and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions.