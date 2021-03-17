Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Ricardo Defense to improve safety of U.S. Army’s iconic HMMWV

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Lance Cpl. Abrey Liggins

Ricardo Defense was awarded a contract from the  U.S. Army for improving the safety of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), known popularly as “Humvee”.

The deal, which worth almost $90 million, covers procure of anti-lock brake(ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) system retrofit kits for Humvee.

The complete package developed and tested by Ricardo for the HMMWV includes antilock braking, electronic stability control, active rollover protection, traction control, and improved brake calipers, pads and rotors. The entire system leverages low-cost, proven components Ricardo engineered specifically for the arduous requirements of application in the military environment, and was designed for ease of upgrade to the existing fleet.

The Humvee is a core element of the U.S. Army’s vehicle fleet and one that is planned to remain in service well beyond the next decade.

Within the contract, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2025.

