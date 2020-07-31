Rheinmetall shows test of new 130mm gun designed for future tanks

German weapons maker Rheinmetall has released incredible video footage shows a new 130 mm smoothbore gun.



“Rheinmetall’s 130 mm smoothbore technology for main battle tanks (MBT) embodies a significant lethality leap in times of more sophisticated protection systems and increasing threats,” said in a company news release.

Combined with a state-of-the-art auto-loader, this system is the latest evolvement in Rheinmetall’s, MBT Advanced Technologies competence. Future tanknology for the win.

The 130mm developmental cannon delivers leap ahead capabilities in lethality for next-generation main battle tanks.



The new smoothbore gun weighs (without mounting components) 3,000 kilograms with a barrel length of 6.63 meters. Rheinmetall is also developing corresponding ammunition for use with the 130mm cannon.

This system will be compatible with the European Main Ground

Combat System (MGCS) project and can serve as a combat performance upgrade to all Leopard 2 user nations. The development also matches key developmental priorities in the U.S. Army NGCV program.