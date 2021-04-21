Pro-Russian separatists use banned antipersonnel landmines in eastern Ukraine

Russian-backed separatists mined the residential sector at the village Zaitsevo with internationally banned antipersonnel landmines, according to TV channel “Ukraine” reporter Oleksandr Makhov.
The reporter shared footage that showing Russian-made POM-2 antipersonnel mines equipped with fuzes capable of being activated by the unintentional act of a person.
“POM-2 mines were dropped from drones over houses at night. Some fell in the backyard of the locals,” said Oleksandr Makhov.
It’s also important to note that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that Russia-backed rebels used POM-2 antipersonnel landmines in the same areas.
“On April 12, the Russian occupiers insidiously remotely mined the civilian sector of the village of Zaitsevo with POM-2 anti-personnel mines prohibited by the Ottawa Convention under the guise of Ukrainian military actions, according to a General Staff press release.
Meanwhile, the General Staff media release said that separatists in the conflict have now resorted to using mortar rounds and rocket launchers (RPG-7) to deliver the mines to the other side.
This type of mines armed with a passive triggering mechanism or tripwire fuze. Typically, cords are attached to the POM-2 mine for detecting or reacting to physical movement. It will blow up when its fuse is tripped.
POM-2 mines are not directed toward a specific military target; can unnecessarily and excessively endanger the civilian population; and are prohibited by Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, Article 51(4). This includes anti-personnel landmines which are not remotely detonated by an observer but instead will blow up when its fuse is tripped, or upon self-destruct.
The same types of antipersonnel mines have also been used in Lybia and Syria, coinciding with Russian military presence in those conflicts.